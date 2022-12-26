Bond denied for man accused of shooting, killing brother on Christmas

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bond was denied for a man accused of shooting and killing his brother on Christmas.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute between two brothers. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they noticed Donnell Brinner’s body lying on the ground.

According to the sheriff’s office, Melvin Brinner, the victim’s brother, was identified as the shooter. He was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

The Vicksburg Daily News reports that the shooting happened around 3:55 p.m. on Pattison Tillman Road.

Melvin Brinner’s initial appearance was at 1 p.m. Tuesday. He has been bound over to the next grand jury, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office says.

