LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe on Christmas, Coroner confirms

The Anderson County Coroner's Office announced two people died during the recent freezing temperatures in Anderson Co.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a 91-year-old man was found dead Monday after going missing on Christmas night.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the victim, Marvin Henley from Anderson, went outside at around 10:00 p.m. to repair a broken water pipe. Henley reportedly went inside to change some of his wet clothes but went back outside to work on the pipe. Sadly, he never returned to the house, and deputies confirmed that his body was found today, not far from his home.

According to the Coroner’s Office, Henley’s body was found around 2:45 p.m. They added that his death was ruled accidental due to cold environmental exposure.

Coroner Greg Shore reminded residents of the importance

We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flowood crews battle apartment fire; all residents safe, officials say
Flowood crews battle apartment fire; all residents safe, officials say
Man arrested for shooting, killing brother on Christmas
Dollar General armed robbery under investigation.
Capitol Police investigating armed robbery of Dollar General
Here’s where you can find bottled water in Jackson Monday, Dec. 26
FILE - A cup of water is drawn from a faucet at Johnny T's Bistro and Blues, a midtown Jackson,...
As temperatures warm up, water outages are being reported across the capital city

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warming trend through last days of 2022
Pearl River County EMA confirms a 57-year-old transient man was found dead Monday morning.
Man dead from weather exposure in Pearl River Co. found in woods wearing only light jacket, clothes
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warming trend to round out 2022
3 Things to Know for Tuesday, December 27
Kwanzaa celebration begins at Two Museums in Jackson