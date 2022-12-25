LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Two detainees escape from Raymond Detention Center, sheriff says

Two inmates escape from Raymond Detention Center, sheriff says
Two inmates escape from Raymond Detention Center, sheriff says(Sheriff Tyree Jones)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two detainees have escaped from the Raymond Detention Center, Sheriff Tyree Jones said Sunday.

The sheriff said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31, were missing during Sunday morning’s headcount.

A criminal and administrative investigation is ongoing, Jones said.

If anyone spots the two men, they are asked to call 601-352-1521.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fight at Pearl outlet mall leads to one man pulling a gun on the other
Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family.
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
Walter Brown
Mississippi city lawyer retiring from nearly 6-decade career
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
JPD vehicle struck after attempting to remove deer on I-55

Latest News

One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
In this file photo, a trickle of water comes out of the faucet at Mary Gaines' Golden Keys...
City-wide boil water notice issued in Jackson; officials apologize for ‘terrible’ timing
A Gulfport family finally has triplets together in time for Christmas.
Gulfport family brings home third triplet just in time for Christmas
Fight at Pearl outlet mall leads to one man pulling a gun on the other