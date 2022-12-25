Two detainees escape from Raymond Detention Center, sheriff says

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two detainees have escaped from the Raymond Detention Center, Sheriff Tyree Jones said Sunday.

The sheriff said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31, were missing during Sunday morning’s headcount.

A criminal and administrative investigation is ongoing, Jones said.

If anyone spots the two men, they are asked to call 601-352-1521.

