Large water main break leads to low pressure in areas of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Crews found a large water main break at Northside and Manhattan Saturday.

The break is likely causing pressure challenges in the area and beyond, the City of Jackson says. The falling temperature is also causing issues.

The City of Jackson says its contractor has been mobilized and is on site. Crews are working to restore pressure and contain leaks.

“We know these issues are challenging and frustrating for residents,” the City said in a press release. “We will continue to update you through the weekend as our crews continue to work.”

