Jackson announces Christmas Day emergency water distribution times, locations

By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has announced several emergency water distribution sites for Christmas Day, in the wake of weather-related losses in pressure.

Between 1:30 and 3 p.m., residents can get water in South Jackson at 2875 McDowell Road.

And from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m., water will be made available at the Metrocenter Mall at 3645 U.S. 80.

The water is being provided by the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition, in partnership with the city of Jackson.

News comes as people served by the city’s surface water system are again under a boil water notice due to fluctuating water pressure in the distribution system.

“The system has lost pressure due to line breaks that have not been identified,” Jackson Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne wrote in a Christmas Day statement. “These breaks are likely caused by the weather. Water crews are actively trying to find these breaks in order to repair them as quickly as possible.”

Residents are being asked to report water outages at (601) 960-2324.

