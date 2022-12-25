First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After 3 days and nights of freezing temperatures, it looks like Santa will bring a little warmth with him. An Alert Day will wind down tonight. As a hard freeze warning remains in effect until 10am Sunday. The frigid air hangs around for the next couple of days, then we start see a warming trend. Other good news is, winds are dying down, so the wind chill factor, or “feels like” temperature, won’t be as great of a concern. Some frost is expected to form overnight, for Santa’s visit, then the super cold air will start to ease out of here Christmas Day.

Here is a detailed look at your forecast:

Tonight, clear and cold. Some frost forming. 18

Christmas day, mostly sunny as we finally climb out of the freezer, at least for a few hours. Expect a high near 38. We drop back down to 22 Sunday night.

Monday: Partly cloudy. 46/28

Tuesday: Mosty sunny. 50/34

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. 62/50

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a slight chance for showers. 68/56

Friday and Saturday offer up a 50% chance for thunderstorms, as highs climb to 70.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.