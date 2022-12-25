Fight at Pearl outlet mall leads to one man pulling a gun on the other

LawCall
(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were involved in a fight outside of a store at the Pearl outlet mall Saturday afternoon.

Greg Flynn with the Pearl Police Department says the incident happened in front of Rue 21. It’s not known at this time what initiated the brawl.

However, Flynn says that at some point, one of the men pulled a gun on the other. According to Flynn, police found no evidence of shots being fired.

An officer received a statement from the man who had the gun pulled on him. He told the officer he didn’t want to press charges. As a result, the man who pulled the gun was not arrested.

