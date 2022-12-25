LawCall
Decomposed human remains found on near water tower on Wynndale Road

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says decomposed human remains were found Christmas afternoon near a water tower on Wynndale Road.

“Investigators are working to identify the remains and a possible cause of death,” the sheriff said in a Tweet. “Remains appear to have been at the location for a long period of time.”

No further details of the incident are available.

