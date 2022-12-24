Pascagoula under citywide boil water notice

LawCall
At 2:44 p.m. Saturday, the city of Pascagoula announced its residents are under a boil water notice.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - At 2:44 p.m. Saturday, the city of Pascagoula announced its residents are under a boil water notice.

The notice comes as the result of a broken main somewhere in the city, likely caused by weather. Public works crews are currently working to find it and resolve the issue.

The city is asking its residents to turn off all running faucets while temperatures are above freezing. They also ask that citizens check their businesses for leaks and broken pipes, as they add up tremendously and worsen the problem.

We will post updates as they become available.

