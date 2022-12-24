LawCall
JPD vehicle struck after attempting to remove deer on I-55

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle accident occurred on I-55 Saturday.

Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department says officers were assisting animal control with the removal of a deer.

While officers were assisting, a vehicle struck the marked unit, according to Brown. Capitol Police, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and MDOT are handling the accident.

