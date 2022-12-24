JPD vehicle struck after attempting to remove deer on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle accident occurred on I-55 Saturday.

Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department says officers were assisting animal control with the removal of a deer.

While officers were assisting, a vehicle struck the marked unit, according to Brown. Capitol Police, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and MDOT are handling the accident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.