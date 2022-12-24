LawCall
Frigid temps hampering efforts to solve city’s ‘fluctuating’ water pressure

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Frigid temperatures are hampering crews’ abilities to uncover and stabilize the root cause of “fluctuating” water pressure throughout the city on Saturday.

According to a water update from the City of Jackson, both of the city’s water plants have maintained functionality throughout the cold snap.

The O.B. Curtis plant experienced some minor process issues due to the blast, Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne told WLBT on Friday. This, in turn, created a “slowdown” in production of finished water.

Even so, water pressure throughout Jackson is now “fluctuating,” and as crews work to determine the cause, extreme temperatures from this week’s arctic blast are hampering their efforts.

“Some residents in different parts of the city may temporarily experience low water pressure,” the city said. “We are also aware that there are several water leaks in various places around the city.”

Crews are said to be addressing the breaks as quickly as possible.

