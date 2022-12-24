First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Alert Day will remain in place through Saturday with brutally cold temperatures and wind chills in the forecast. Expect lows tonight to fall to the 10s with wind chills in the single digits. Continue to remember and protect the 4 P’s (people, pets, plants, and pipes)! Saturday will also be an Alert Day as the dangerously cold weather lingers into the holiday weekend. Most spots are expected to stay near and below freezing tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills will still be on the low-end side in the 20s over the course of the day. By Sunday, we should start to see improvements in our weather with temperatures expected to rise just above freezing to the middle and upper 30s for Christmas afternoon. Daily highs will continue to trend upward into the week ahead for the last week of December. At this point, we could make it to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by late week as we approach 2023. Better opportunities for rain and storms could also emerge then as well.

