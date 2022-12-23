LawCall
Water plants hold steady, but some line breaks reported amid sub-freezing temps, city leaders say

A crew member wraps an exposed feeder pipe at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s water system has experienced some issues as a result of the sub-freezing temperatures, but so far is holding steady, according to Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne.

An arctic front ripped across the metro area Thursday night, dropping temperatures in its wake.

As of late Friday morning, temperatures were in the low-20s, while the wind chill factor made it feel several degrees lower.

“Both O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell plants held up to the temperature drops overnight,” Payne said. “O.B. Curtis did experience some minor process issues due to the temperature fluctuation. This created a slowdown in production of finished water.”

“This issue has been resolved and O.B. Curtis is recovering,” she added.

Water pressure is currently at 81 PSI, or pounds per square inch. Pressure must remain in the 80s to ensure that customers across the city have water service.

Ahead of the front, crews worked to shore up the city’s water treatment plants to prevent the cold weather from shutting them down. Efforts included wrapping exposed pipes, installing heating at the chemical house and running the raw water screens to prevent them from freezing up.

Payne says some people are experiencing lower water pressure, thanks to breaks in the distribution system in areas served by the Elaine and Suncrest tanks.

Meanwhile, a fire hydrant on Robinson Road between Chadwick Drive and Greenway Drive was damaged beyond normal repair.

Utility Constructors Inc., or UCI, was making repairs Friday morning.

UCI has five crews on standby to make repairs as needed, Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said earlier this week.

It was unclear how the fire hydrant was damaged.

“Repair is expected to be completed later today,” Payne said.

Crews also had repaired a major main break at Azaela Drive and Beaverbrook Drive, as evidenced by the utility cut along the roadway Friday morning.

Crews have repaired a major water main break at Azalea Drive, a day after 3 On Your Side...
“We expect to see tanks and pressures improve as repairs are completed,” Payne said.

Payne was unsure how many breaks had been reported so far across Jackson. However, she said crews were monitoring for them and would make repairs as necessary.

Multimedia Journalist Joseph Doehring contributed to this story.

