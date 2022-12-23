Water management team assessing plant and system for permanent fix

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Dallas-based engineering firm arrived Monday to being the arduous task of tackling Jackson’s water issues. We went behind the gates of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant where an examination of the system is underway.

“The new blue raw water pumps were installed during the disaster,” said Ted Henifin, Jackson’s Water System’s Third Party manager. “We had two of them fail.”

Henifin was pointing to the brightly painted pumps amid the gray metal structures atop the Raw Water Pumping Station.

The pump failures in August sent the city of Jackson into a crisis for weeks, leading to the state stepping in with assistance from across the country to make emergency repairs. Now court ordered federal oversight is in place to stabilize the system.

“It’s been a challenge. It’s been a long decline in Jackson’s water systems,” said Henifin. “It’s not gonna change overnight, a little patience. We’re gonna have bumps down the road, but we’re on the right path.”

Dennis Burrell is with Jacobs Engineering, the company tapped to overhaul the system. He is a 32-year veteran in utilities, operations, and maintenance.

Most critical he said is the chemical feed system.

“We’re going through an assessment right now. So there’s a lot of equipment to still be looked at and making sure that we prioritize,” said Burrell. “We want to make sure we do this in a very prioritized way.”

According to Burrell, the 15 Jackson city employees will be able to transition to Jacobs.

“We’ve got to figure out what is the right staffing level for this facility, for maintenance, as well as operations, laboratory compliance,” said Burrell. “So we’ll go through that process utilizing the existing people that are here. the people that are here bring a lot of historical value.”

Third-party management received $2 million dollars initially from the city and will be paid roughly $1 million monthly. Congress plans to allocate $600 million to the Jackson water system.

“That would be able to pretty much rehab, rebuild almost every critical part of the system. Even under the best of circumstances executing $450 million dollars of capital investment in 5,10,15 years because your contract is limited. You’ve got to get designs done. You can’t just pull the trigger and have everything happen at once,” added Henifin. “I’m not counting on that money yet.”

