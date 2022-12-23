LawCall
Water main break floods neighborhood streets and yards in Jackson

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An unfixed water main break has resulted in a Jackson neighborhood experiencing flooding.

On top of the road turned river, Azalea Drive resident, Evelyn Jones, says this issue is going to get much worse Thursday night once the severe cold temperatures begin to roll into the Metro.

“I’m very upset, but I’m also concerned about my entire neighborhood, not just me, everybody in this neighborhood,” Jones said. “The weather is fixing to get extremely bad tonight and I know it’s going to be extremely worse. So, if the city had just taken initiative to have someone at least come out and just assess the problem, we wouldn’t be going through this today.”

Jones said she has consistently tried to contact the city of Jackson to resolve the issue, but the issue has never been properly dealt with.

As a result, residents’ yards, homes, and driveways are drowned in unsanitary water that has nowhere else to go as it constantly flows.

“Right here where this red truck is parked, which is my truck, it’s bubbling up from the street. So, my whole yard on this side is soaked. It’s been soaked since the leak started,” Jones stated.

Jones also raised concerns that the residents in the neighborhood rarely go outside to walk around and get exercise due to the ugly sight that fills the streets.

“I know Jackson has a problem with water and water breaks,” Jones said. “However, if you’re in the neighborhood, and you care about your neighborhood, and you got people that’s trying to walk their dogs. People just trying to be out in the neighborhood. You got to go a mile away just to come down the street because it’s gonna get worse tonight, so it’s a major problem.”

