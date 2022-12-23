Thousands of Mississippians experiencing power outages due to extreme cold front

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting into the state.

According to Entergy Mississippi, there are roughly 9,760 power outages across Mississippi. In Central Mississippi, Hinds County and Madison County are experiencing the most outages, with Madison County experiencing 2,426 power outages and Hinds County with 1,379.

Entergy is working diligently and as safely as possible to restore power in all affected areas.

If you are currently experiencing a power outage, you are urged to call 1-800-9OUTAGE.

