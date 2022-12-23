Things To Know Friday, December 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Thousands of Mississippians experiencing power outages due to extreme cold front

Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting into the state. According to Entergy Mississippi, there are roughly 9,760 power outages across Mississippi. In Central Mississippi, Hinds County and Madison County are experiencing the most outages, with Madison County experiencing 2,426 power outages and Hinds County with 1,379. Entergy is working diligently and as safely as possible to restore power in all affected areas. If you are currently experiencing a power outage, you are urged to call 1-800-9OUTAGE. Click here for tips for dealing with the extreme cold.

2. Water management team assessing plant and system for permanent fix

A Dallas-based engineering firm arrived Monday to being the arduous task of tackling Jackson’s water issues. We went behind the gates of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant where an examination of the system is underway. “The new blue raw water pumps were installed during the disaster,” said Ted Henifin, Jackson’s Water System’s Third Party manager. “We had two of them fail.” Henifin was pointing to the brightly painted pumps amid the gray metal structures atop the Raw Water Pumping Station. The pump failures in August sent the city of Jackson into a crisis for weeks, leading to the state stepping in with assistance from across the country to make emergency repairs. Now court ordered federal oversight is in place to stabilize the system.

3. Here are 8 overnight shelters open in Jackson

As an arctic cold front is expected to hit central and southwest Mississippi on Thursday, Stewpot Community Services is releasing its available shelters open Thursday. Temperatures as low as 10 degrees are expected to last throughout the weekend. Stewpot says it’s coordinating efforts with sister agencies to ensure safe shelter for all in need. Below is a list of available overnight shelters:

Billy Brumfield Emergency Shelter for Men



Matt’s House Emergency Shelter for Women & Women with Children



Opportunity Center Day Shelter



Gateway Rescue Mission



Salvation Army



Mississippi Housing Partnership



REACH Jackson



Shephard’s Gym



Individuals and/or households who have questions are encouraged to call Stewpot at (601) 353-2759 for assessment and referral or to email info@stewpot.org. The shelters open at various times beginning Thursday evening and will remain open during the day and night until weather conditions improve. You are encouraged to call Stewpot who is overseeing placement at each shelter.

