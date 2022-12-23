LawCall
Richland Walmart reopens after officer-involved shooting in armed hostage situation

By Christopher Fields
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The doors are open again at the U.S. 49 Walmart in Richland following the hostage situation that ended with officers shooting and killing an armed woman Wednesday night.

As shoppers waited in line to get back inside after the doors abruptly closed last night, they admitted they are now looking over their shoulders to make sure they are safe.

“Everybody is frustrated, in a panic,” Malik Nguyen said.

Law enforcement was seen staged in all areas inside and outside at the Walmart to make sure shoppers are safe as they walk through the doors after the armed 21-year-old Corlunda McGinster held an employee hostage.

“You never know what she was going through… respects for her and her family. But, you know, everything has consequences for what you do,” Nguyen stated.

Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene around 5:45 p.m. Witnesses say McGinister got into a confrontation with an employee in the customer service department and began holding her hostage.

Richland police entered the store to try and defuse the situation, but after failed attempts, McGinister was ultimately shot and killed by police.

“Unbelievable really,” Carl Carr said about the situation. “This time of the year and season things get worse no matter where you are. I’m sad for both families, both families.”

Shoppers say after the tragic situation that happened at Walmart, they are relieved to see an increased police presence.

“You never know what people might think. You know I might be out shopping for my kids you know and they might want to take me, but like I say you always have to be ready because anything can happen,” Nguyen said.

No other injuries were reported from the Wednesday Night shooting. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

