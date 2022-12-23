LawCall
Most Walthall Co. residents without power due to frigid weather; 911 not available

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WALTHALL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Most residents are without power in Walthall County due to frigid weather.

Magnolia Electric Power announced on its Facebook page that Entergy’s substation in Tylertown is out. However, crews are currently working to fix the outage.

The Walthall County Sheriff’s Office is also without power and unable to use its generator. Therefore, if residents have an emergency, they will not be able to call 911 due to the line not being in use.

If you do have an emergency, please call (601) 303-0786.

