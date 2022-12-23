Morning fire in Jackson destroys one home, damages other

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the midst of a cold front, an early morning fire at Fairbanks and Lamar Street destroyed one home and badly damaged another. No injuries were reported.

By the time a Jackson Fire Department crew arrived at about 4:30 a.m., one house was fully engulfed and the other, which was in very close proximity, had already started, said Patrick Armon, Jackson Fire Assistant Chief.

“They were real close. You probably could have touched both houses by standing between them,” he said.

Distance from other houses, Armon said, helped contain the fire’s spread.

No homeowners or residents of the destroyed house were present and there were no active utilities in service. The second house had been occupied by a family, Armon says. About 30 percent of that house was seriously damaged.

The investigation of the fire’s cause has been completed and declared to be undetermined.

“Fire is always a concern in cold weather,” Armon said. “There are all types of ways that people try to stay warm.”

Though space heaters do not appear to be involved in Friday’s fire, radiant heat from those appliances can easily start a blaze, he said. The danger lies in placing the heater within three feet of anything flammable or using an extension cord.

