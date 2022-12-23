Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family.

“I always wanted a big family,” Haylee said. “I always wanted at least four kids.”

Though, things haven’t been easy. After suffering two miscarriages, the couple decided to use intrauterine insemination (IUI) treatment to get pregnant.

“We found out we were pregnant with the IUI, and my numbers were super, super high,” Haylee said. “We were thinking, ‘Okay, twins, it could be twins,’ cause we only had two eggs. He said, ‘There’s five,’ and I immediately was like, ‘How is this possible?’”

“I was saying, ‘Count again,’ Shawn said. “‘Make sure and count again.’ He took his time, and he did it a couple of times, and sure enough, there were five.”

The Oak Grove Middle School teacher is currently 20 weeks and expecting four girls and one boy.

“One split four times and made identical quads and the other made the singleton,” Haylee said.

“I don’t know that you’re ever fully prepared for five kids, so, that’s a lot, but we’re doing our best,” Shawn said.

The Ladners say they’re excited about their quintuplets!

“It is the biggest blessing of my entire life because I did not think that it would be me,” Haylee said. “I felt that I would not even be able to have one or I would be lucky to even have one.”

“A lot of Barbies, a lot of Barbie dream houses,” Shawn said. “I’m going to have a whole real estate company of Barbie dream houses in my house.”

The couple says they already have names chosen for each baby.

“For the girls, Adalyn Elizabeth, Magnolia Mae, Malley Kate, and then Everleigh Rose and then our son, Jake Easton,” the Ladners said.

For now, Haylee is on bed rest until the babies arrive. She encourages anyone who is dealing with fertility challenges to stay hopeful.

“I didn’t think that it would be me either,” Haylee said. “I know how hard it is, and there are people out there that have had it a lot harder than I have. So, just don’t give up because your miracle is still out there, just like mine was.”

“We had our doubts, and we just kept trying, kept trying and now, here we are with five, and we never expected that this would be the case,” Shawn said.

When asked if they would try to have more children after the quintuple, here is what Shawn had to say:

“Definitely not,” Shawn said. “Five is enough.”

The couple has created a YouTube channel to document their experience. You can find the channel, HERE.

