Man shot multiple times, killed during home invasion in Canton

(FOX5)
By Christopher Fields
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed during a home invasion in Canton at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Chief Otha Brown says the suspect broke into the backdoor of a home 27-year-old Harry Readus was staying at and ransacked it while he was sleeping.

According to the chief, Readus was shot three times by the suspect.

After he was shot, the chief says he was able to run to the intersection of Northwest and Canal Streets, where he collapsed.

Readus was transported to Merit Health Medical Center in Canton, where he later died.

Authorities have not arrested anyone at this time.

If you have any information, please contact the Canton Police Department at (601) 859-2121.

