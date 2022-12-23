LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Jackson Kwanzaa celebration begins Dec. 26, focusing on unity

(AP Photo/Angela Rowlings)
(AP Photo/Angela Rowlings)(ANGELA ROWLINGS | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can celebrate Kwanzaa with the city of Jackson beginning December 26 and through January 1.

The purpose of Kwanzaa, an African American cultural holiday, is to strengthen family and community ties by focusing on seven principles: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

The celebration runs from 6-9 p.m. nightly at the Medgar Evers Community Center, located at 3159 Edwards Avenue.

Each day is dedicated to one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

The first night of this year’s celebration will be held at the Two Museums of Mississippi, located at 222 North State.

The event is free and open to the public.

The first annual Kwanzaa leadership camp, hosted by the Local Organization Committee, will be held December 30-31 at the Medgar Evers Community Center.

For more information, call LOC event coordinator, Patricia Smith at (601) 376-9854.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to the scene at the U.S. 49...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in ‘hostage situation’ at Richland Walmart
(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr. )
Travis Hunter announces his transfer destination
Thousands of Mississippians experiencing power outages due to extreme cold front
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
15 JSU Tigers, 8 starters enter transfer portal following departure of Deion Sanders
Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra, 23
Silver Alert issued for 23-year-old Jackson woman

Latest News

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Cold weather tips: how to dress, prepare your home and vehicle
Man shot multiple times, killed during home invasion in Canton
Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family.
Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets
Morning fire in Jackson destroys one home, damages other
Morning fire in Jackson destroys one home, damages other