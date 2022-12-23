Jackson Kwanzaa celebration begins Dec. 26, focusing on unity

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can celebrate Kwanzaa with the city of Jackson beginning December 26 and through January 1.

The purpose of Kwanzaa, an African American cultural holiday, is to strengthen family and community ties by focusing on seven principles: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

The celebration runs from 6-9 p.m. nightly at the Medgar Evers Community Center, located at 3159 Edwards Avenue.

Each day is dedicated to one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

The first night of this year’s celebration will be held at the Two Museums of Mississippi, located at 222 North State.

The event is free and open to the public.

The first annual Kwanzaa leadership camp, hosted by the Local Organization Committee, will be held December 30-31 at the Medgar Evers Community Center.

For more information, call LOC event coordinator, Patricia Smith at (601) 376-9854.

