LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Flowood crews battle apartment fire; all residents safe, officials say

Flowood crews battle apartment fire; all residents safe, officials say
Flowood crews battle apartment fire; all residents safe, officials say(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Flowood Fire Department is still working to extinguish an apartment fire that began Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to the fire at Reflection Pointe around 3:30 p.m.

Building 17 of the complex off Flowood Drive has at least eight units involved.

All residents are out and safe, according to fire officials.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to the scene at the U.S. 49...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in ‘hostage situation’ at Richland Walmart
(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr. )
Travis Hunter announces his transfer destination
Thousands of Mississippians experiencing power outages due to extreme cold front
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
15 JSU Tigers, 8 starters enter transfer portal following departure of Deion Sanders
Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra, 23
Silver Alert issued for 23-year-old Jackson woman

Latest News

This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec on Wednesday...
Tory Lanez convicted in Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting
Mississippi Students Water Crisis Advocacy Team coordinator Maisie Brown, counts out the cases...
Bill that includes $600M in federal funding for Jackson water clears the House
(AP Photo/Angela Rowlings)
Jackson Kwanzaa celebration begins Dec. 26, focusing on unity
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Cold weather tips: how to dress, prepare your home and vehicle