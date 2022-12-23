Flowood crews battle apartment fire; all residents safe, officials say

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Flowood Fire Department is still working to extinguish an apartment fire that began Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to the fire at Reflection Pointe around 3:30 p.m.

Building 17 of the complex off Flowood Drive has at least eight units involved.

All residents are out and safe, according to fire officials.

