Bill that includes $600M in federal funding for Jackson water clears the House

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that would allocate $600 million in federal funding for Jackson’s water system is on its way to the president’s desk.

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill.

The measure includes $600 million, or roughly 0.035 percent of the omnibus bill’s total expenditures, for Jackson water, including $450 million for capital improvements related to the August/September water crisis.

Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin, who was about to get on a plane Friday afternoon, said he was still digesting what the bill’s passage would mean for the city’s planning efforts.

“Suffice to say - putting the Jackson water system on a path to reliability and sustainability just got a bit easier,” he said.

The roughly $600 million would go a long way to shoring up Jackson’s water system. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has said numerous times it would take a $1 billion to address all of the city’s water system needs.

A recent estimate from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers identified an estimated $140 million in long-term needs specifically at Jackson’s O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plants.

A 2013 water master plan drawn up by Neel-Schaffer Engineering showed the city needed $313,363,000 to address water problems over the next 20 years.

Based on an inflation calculator found at Forbes.com, that amount would now be around $392,350,00. The amount also does not take into account work that has been completed since the master plan came out.

The measure passed on a 225-201 vote mostly along party lines. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat, supported the measure, while Reps. Michael Guest, Trent Kelly and Steven Palazzo, all Republican, voted against it, the House’s website states.

On the Senate side, Sen. Roger Wicker voted for the measure, but Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith voted against it, according to a roll call vote posted on the Senate’s website.

Jackson Council President Ashby Foote says he doesn’t support Congress throwing money around but does welcome the funds to help fix its water system. “The challenge is to make sure we get it effectively spent, so we can solve our problems in a long-term way,” he said.

However, Foote said the city can’t forget about its sewer system. Jackson is under a federal consent decree with EPA and U.S. Department of Justice for numerous violations to the Clean Water Act.

The NAACP, meanwhile, applauds the bill’s passage, saying residents and businesses in the capital city have lacked access to clean water for years due, in large part, to the neglect of the city by the state.

“Today’s action providing emergency funding to address the fundamental need of safe drinking water for every household in Jackson should be celebrated as a promise of equitable infrastructure services for all families everywhere,” NAACP National President Derrick Johnson said. “While this funding is a significant step in the right direction, it represents only a down payment.”

“NAACP and our partners will continue to fight to protect Black and brown communities from environmental racism in Jackson and around the country.”

The funding comes months after the August/September water crisis, when equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant left tens of thousands of people without running water, and less than a month after a federal judge approved a court order placing the city’s beleaguered water system under federal control.

On December 19, Johnson sent a letter to Congressional leaders urging them to provide Jackson with “emergency supplemental funding of $600 million before the end of the year.”

He said the allocation is needed to address issues at both of the city’s surface water treatment plants and argued that the remediation of those plants could “serve as a model for the nation, ensuring residents, particularly in Black communities, have access to safe, affordable drinking water.”

The bill includes $150 million to provide technical assistance, training and grants to the city in connection with the Jackson water crisis and $450 million for capital improvements also associated with that crisis.

The money will be allocated to Jackson through the Environmental Protection Agency. EPA will be required to submit an annual report to the House and Senate Appropriations Committees each year until the funds have been obligated.

“That’s probably the last federal appropriation for Jackson for water for the next 20 years,” Henifin said. “The pressure would be on for Jackson to show... when the money comes this way, that we can be extremely responsible and resourceful to stretch that to the greatest extent possible to really make a difference in Jackson, not just today, but for future generations.”

Henifin was named ITPM as part of a stipulated court order approved by U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate.

He was given sweeping power to implement the court order, in part, to bring the city’s water system into compliance with federal law.

He previously told 3 On Your Side that he would like to use at least a portion of the $600 million on the city’s distribution system - the network of pipelines that carry water from the treatment plants to customers’ homes and businesses.

He said replacing the city’s small-diameter lines could help cut down on main breaks, reducing the number of boil water notices being issued, as well as the amount of water that has to be produced at the Curits and Fewell plants.

Jackson has two surface water treatment facilities, the O.B. Curtis plant and J.H. Fewell. The Curtis plant was essentially ground zero for February 2021 and August/September 2022 water crises.

According to a declaration filed in support of the federal takeover of Jackson’s water system, EPA Environmental Engineer Brian Smith said leaks account for the loss of roughly 50 percent of all water produced by the system.

Henifin says if the money is spent wisely, water will become an afterthought for residents. However, to get to that point will take time.

The 40-year public works veteran says the city won’t be able to spend the $600 million all at once, in part, because the local contracting community doesn’t have the capacity to do it.

At a previous town hall meeting, he said people likely couldn’t tolerate tearing up more than about 20 miles of roadway each year to replace broken water mains.

“People will turn the taps on and not think twice about... the quality of water. they won’t be concerned about running out of water. But that’s going to take 5 to 10 years of spending that money, because it just can’t happen overnight.”

