Animal shelters urge pet owners to provide proper protection during frigid weather

Animal shelters are advising pet owners to provide proper shelter for their dogs and cats...
Animal shelters are advising pet owners to provide proper shelter for their dogs and cats during frigid weather.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Animal shelters are warning pet owners about the coming frigid temperatures and their potential impact on outdoor dogs and cats, especially the very young or very old.

The staff at the Hub City Humane Society are reminding pet owners to bring pets indoors as the temperatures fall into the teens or single digits.

If the animals have to remain outdoors, they say the pets should be given proper shelter and and food.

They are also advising that pet owners check water bowls often.

“Anything that’s outside needs to have sufficient shelter, like a dog house, an igloo, something that they can get inside of and get away from the elements, as well as having blankets or straw or hay in there, something they can bundle up with and get some insulation from,” said Michelle Parker, shelter manager for the Hub City Humane Society.

“You definitely need to check your water a lot, make sure that it’s not freezing over. Stainless steel bowls that we recommend a lot because they’re easy to clean, they’re going to freeze fast tonight.”

Parker says young puppies or kittens or senior pets need special attention in the cold, because they aren’t able to regulate their body temperature as well as younger adult animals.

