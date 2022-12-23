ALERT DAY: harsh cold settles in for Christmas holiday weekend

ALERT DAY FRIDAY: While sunshine will return to the forecast – it will be a deceptive brand of sunshine with extreme cold settled over central and southwest Mississippi. Highs will struggle to get into the 20s by afternoon with a continued breeze, gusting 25-30 mph through the day. Wind chills will stay in the single digits to lower 10s. Use caution on the roads, especially the farther north you are headed. We are optimistic of having minimal road issues. Thankfully, clouds will sneak across the area overnight, helping to act a blanket to keep temperatures from plummeting too far again. It’ll still be extremely cold, lows will be in the lower to middle 10s with wind chills will remain in the single digits overnight.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND AND BEYOND: This dangerous cold will likely continue through the weekend, though, we’ll see a slow modification Saturday and Sunday. We’ll likely only make it to freezing by Saturday afternoon amid a mix of clouds and sun. A few flurries could fall at little to no consequence during the day. We’ll maintain ALERT DAY status for Christmas Eve for the continued cold. Another night in the 10s, though, winds won’t be as much of a factor. Christmas Day will feature highs above freezing, in the 30s to near 40. Expect another cold night in the upper 10s and lower 20s Monday. Beyond this, we’ll continue a warming trend through the end of 2022, which may feature storms and highs near 70 by the end of the week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

