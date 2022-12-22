LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Two teenagers arrested in Yazoo City after stealing thousands of dollars

Two teenagers arrested in Yazoo City after stealing thousands of dollars
Two teenagers arrested in Yazoo City after stealing thousands of dollars(Yazoo City Police Department)
By Patrice Clark
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two teenagers were arrested in Yazoo City after stealing money in a local gas station.

According to the Yazoo City Police Department, the 16-year-old and 17-year-old boys were accused of stealing more than $3,600 at the Citgo Gas Station on Highway 16.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested at his home. The 17-year-old boy turned himself in to authorities Tuesday night.

Police Chief Kenneth Hampton says their names will not be released because of their ages. He says the two teenagers could be connected to other crimes in Yazoo City and Jackson.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Tyree Jones releases the photos of suspects arrested in connection with a shooting in...
3 people arrested in connection with shooting at I-55 North Kroger
Nason is one of three people arrested in connection with stealing parts at the Nissan plant,...
CMU board member arrested for allegedly stealing parts at Nissan plant, Canton mayor confirms
‘I didn’t think I was gonna make it’: Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs
‘I didn’t think I was gonna make it’: Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs
Stonebridge is one of the properties managed by Ridgway Lane.
Ex-property manager sentenced to 4.5 years after pleading guilty to embezzling HOA money
L to R | Travis Jones, Cenarius Morgan, Tyrus Tillman, Joshua Nicks
Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star

Latest News

Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to the scene at the U.S. 49...
Richland Police on scene at Walmart after ‘incident involving a weapon’ reported
Woman shot multiple times, killed by 17-year-old boy
Woman shot multiple times, killed by 17-year-old boy
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
A crew member at the O.B. Curtis Plant insulates a potassium permanganate line at the raw water...
3 On Your Side given exclusive look at Curtis plant winterization efforts ahead of cold front