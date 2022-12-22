LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Tougaloo College to host 2023 GCAC basketball championships

Tugaloo College, Hank Aaron Sports Academy selected to host 2023 GCAC basketball championships
Tugaloo College, Hank Aaron Sports Academy selected to host 2023 GCAC basketball championships(Tougaloo College)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson was selected to host a men’s and women’s conference championship in February of 2023.

The Gulf Coast Athletic Conference, an athletic conference associated with the NAIA and one of five conferences comprised of members representing Historically Black Colleges and Universities, selected the Hank Aaron Sports Academy to host the 2023 Hope Credit Union Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship in the capital city.

“This is an exciting time for the GCAC,” says GCAC Commissioner Dr. KiKi Baker Barnes. “Every championship we host will be an experience for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans, and we are thankful to have partners like Hope Credit Union and Hank Aaron Sports to bring to life our vision.”

“Hope Credit Union is proud to be the title sponsor of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference’s basketball tournament,” said Hope Credit Union CEO Bill Bynum. “With roots in Jackson and communities across the Deep South, we are committed to supporting the immense talent that exists in the region’s HBCUs, where the potential is so great, and the barriers to economic opportunity have historically been most prevalent.”

Tougaloo College, a member of the GCAC and current 2022 men’s champions, will be the host site for the conference tournament.

A fellow Mississippi school, Rust College, will compete for back-to-back titles on the women’s side.

“Thanks to the hard work of Hank Aaron Sports, the city of Jackson is extremely proud to be the site of this year’s Gulf Coast Athletic Conference basketball tournament,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “Hank Aaron Sports submitted and won the bid to host the seven schools (women and men) for the 2023 championship. Not only is this a great event for sports fans, but it will also provide an economic impact on our city. I want to extend my gratitude to Hank Aaron Sports for bringing the championship to the capital city and wish all participants a wonderful experience!”

The tournament will take place from February 23-26 in 2023.

Tickets for this year’s tournament are available now via the Hank Aaron Sports Academy ticketing page.

Additional details about the 2023 Hope Credit Union Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship will be made available in the coming weeks at gcaconf.com Tournament Central.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to the scene at the U.S. 49...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in ‘hostage situation’ at Richland Walmart
(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr. )
Travis Hunter announces his transfer destination
Woman shot multiple times, killed by 17-year-old boy
Woman shot multiple times, killed by 17-year-old boy
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
15 JSU Tigers, 8 starters enter transfer portal following departure of Deion Sanders
Two teenagers arrested in Yazoo City after stealing thousands of dollars
Two teenagers arrested in Yazoo City after stealing thousands of dollars

Latest News

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Saints linebacker, Mississippi native selected to first NFL Pro Bowl
‘Swing your sword‘: MSU trailer honors legacy of Coach Mike Leach
‘Swing your sword‘: MSU trailer honors legacy of Coach Mike Leach
(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr. )
Travis Hunter announces his transfer destination
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
15 JSU Tigers, 8 starters enter transfer portal following departure of Deion Sanders