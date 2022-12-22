Things To Know Thursday, December 22

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. First Alert Forecast: polar air mass on final approach

A big transition day across central and southwest Mississippi as a sharp Arctic cold front will drop into the region Thursday evening, pushing temperatures into the 10s for lows, with sub-zero degree wind chills by early Friday after topping out in the upper 50s to lower and middle 60s. Finish up any cold weather preps before sunset. Expect clouds to hang out through much of the day ahead of a burst of rain late afternoon and early evening that could briefly mix with sleet or snow north of I-20 as the cold air invades the area. We’ll watch for any roadway impacts in these areas. Winds will pick up with the passage of the front too – gusting 30-40 mph overnight, pushing wind chills between –10 and +5 by early Friday morning. Finish up any cold weather preps before sunset.

ALERT DAY FRIDAY: While sunshine will return to the forecast – it will be a deceptive brand of sunshine with extreme cold settled over central and southwest Mississippi. Highs will struggle to get into the 20s by afternoon with a continued breeze, gusting 25-30 mph through the day. Wind chills will stay in the single digits to lower 10s. Thankfully, clouds will sneak across the area overnight, helping to act a blanket to keep temperatures from plummeting too far again. It’ll still be extremely cold, lows will be in the lower to middle 10s with wind chills will remain in the single digits overnight.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND AND BEYOND: This dangerous cold will likely continue through the weekend, though, we’ll see a slow modification Saturday and Sunday. We’ll likely only make it to freezing by Saturday afternoon amid a mix of clouds and sun – we’ll maintain ALERT DAY status for Christmas Eve for the continued cold. Another night in the 10s, though, winds won’t be as much of a factor. Christmas Day will feature highs above freezing, in the 30s to near 40. Expect another cold night in the upper 10s and lower 20s Monday. Beyond this, we’ll continue a warming trend through the end of 2022, which may feature storms and highs near 70 by the end of the week.

2. MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in ‘hostage situation’ at Richland Walmart

The Richland Police Department were involved in an officer-involved shooting after they responded to a weapon being reported in the U.S. 49 Walmart. The shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday night. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has since revealed that Richland police were responding to a hostage situation at Walmart. Allison Clark, a spokeswoman for the Richland Police Department, confirmed that the incident resulted in an officer-involved shooting shortly before MBI released the new information. “We can confirm it is an officer-involved shooting at Walmart around 5:45 p.m. Walmart is cleared and secure,” Clark said. “Walmart is closed at this time.”

3. Lt. Governor gives preview of priorities ahead of 2023 legislative session

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann says there are a few things state leaders need to address in 2023, the first thing being the status of rural hospitals. “We have a critical need in Mississippi and our hospitals, Hosemann said. “It’s not going to be fixed just solely by reimbursement, quite frankly. So we’ve got to make some strategic decisions about how, and how much and where we’re going to find and I dissipate, those will come up this year.” After visiting Greenwood-LeFluer Hospital in Greenwood, Hosemann says even with services being cut, the hospital is projected to lose over $20,000,000.

