Silver Alert issued for 23-year-old Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy of Jackson.

She is five foot three inches tall, weighing 113 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

MBI says she was last seen Tuesday, October 25, around 6 p.m. on Beasley Road.

Levy is believed to be in a 2017 silver Hyundai, Sonata, with the license plate MS HPA 6727.

Family members say Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If you have information regarding where she could be, contact Jackson Police Department at (601) 355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.