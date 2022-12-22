LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

Silver Alert issued for 23-year-old Jackson woman

Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra, 23
Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra, 23(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy of Jackson.

She is five foot three inches tall, weighing 113 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

MBI says she was last seen Tuesday, October 25, around 6 p.m. on Beasley Road.

Levy is believed to be in a 2017 silver Hyundai, Sonata, with the license plate MS HPA 6727.

Family members say Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If you have information regarding where she could be, contact Jackson Police Department at (601) 355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to the scene at the U.S. 49...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in ‘hostage situation’ at Richland Walmart
Woman shot multiple times, killed by 17-year-old boy
Woman shot multiple times, killed by 17-year-old boy
Sheriff Tyree Jones releases the photos of suspects arrested in connection with a shooting in...
3 people arrested in connection with shooting at I-55 North Kroger
(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr. )
Travis Hunter announces his transfer destination
Two teenagers arrested in Yazoo City after stealing thousands of dollars
Two teenagers arrested in Yazoo City after stealing thousands of dollars

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: polar air mass on final approach
Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to the scene at the U.S. 49...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in ‘hostage situation’ at Richland Walmart
Lt. Governor gives preview of priorities ahead of 2023 legislative session
Lt. Governor gives preview of priorities ahead of 2023 legislative session
Two teenagers arrested in Yazoo City after stealing thousands of dollars
Two teenagers arrested in Yazoo City after stealing thousands of dollars