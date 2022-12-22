LawCall
Sheriff: Couple charged after toddler found in ‘filthy’ car with cockroaches, reptiles, drugs, gun

Inside the vehicle, they found 22-year-old Zachary Engren driving and 20-year-old Jillian Meyers in the passenger’s seat. Both are facing numerous charges.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KEY WEST, Fla. (Gray News) – A couple in Florida is facing numerous charges after their toddler was found in a “filthy” vehicle littered with drugs, reptiles, a handgun and more, according to officials.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped a Chevrolet sedan in the Florida Keys for reckless driving Tuesday night.

Inside the vehicle, they found 22-year-old Zachary Engren driving and 20-year-old Jillian Meyers in the passenger’s seat. An unidentified 24-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were in the backseat. The child was in a car seat.

Deputies said a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the car. During a search, deputies found marijuana in the vehicle and a Glock handgun under the passenger seat.

Deputies also found assorted reptiles and insects in boxes in the trunk, and cockroaches were crawling inside the car and on the 2-year-old child.

Officials described the car as being “filthy,” laden with used food containers, clothes and trash.

They described the 2-year-old boy as smelling of human waste. Engren and Meyers told authorities they had clean diapers with them, but officials found no diapers in the car. Both also gave conflicting stories about when the child last ate, officials said.

All three adults confirmed they were living in the vehicle, authorities said. The 24-year-old man said they were from Fort Myers but were in the Florida Keys to collect reptiles and insects.

Deputies removed the child from the vehicle and placed him in the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

The 24-year-old man was not arrested.

Engren and Meyers were arrested and taken to the Monroe County Detention Center. Both are charged with child abuse, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Engren was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Meyers faces an additional charge of possession of a concealed firearm without a permit.

