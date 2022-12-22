LawCall
Saints linebacker, Mississippi native selected to first NFL Pro Bowl

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLBT) - A New Orleans Saints linebacker, who is also a Mississippi native, was selected to his first Pro Bowl in his 11-year NFL career Wednesday.

Demario Davis is a Brandon, Mississippi native that played football at Brandon High School before playing at the collegiate level at Arkansas State. Davis has been with the Saints since 2018 and is a team captain as well.

The Brandon native is the only Saints player to receive a 2023 Pro Bowl invite for the NFC team. During his 11-year career, Davis has been named to the NFL All-Pro team three times, making the first team in 2019 and the second team in 2020 and 2021.

Davis leads the Saints in total tackles in the 2022 season with 89, along with a team-high 6.5 sacks.

Despite having a 5-9 record, the Saints are still in the hunt for a playoff spot with three weeks left to play in the regular season.

The Pro Bowl game between the NFC and AFC is set for February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The contest will be aired on ESPN, ABC, and Disney XD.

