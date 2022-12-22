LawCall
Richland Police on scene at Walmart after 'incident involving a weapon' reported

Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to the scene at the U.S. 49...
Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to the scene at the U.S. 49 Walmart, where an incident involving a weapon was reported.(Special to WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Richland Police were involved in an officer-involved shooting after they responded to a weapon being reported in the U.S. 49 Walmart.

“There was an incident involving a weapon. The scene is now secure,” said Richland Police Department spokeswoman Allison Clark said.

Clark did not know any further details of the incident, but said officers were on the scene and that the chief was En route to the police station.

Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene.

