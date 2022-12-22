LawCall
Pike County deputies arrest two alleged gang members after they try, but fail, to rob a pastor

Two suspects, Lakeviae "Bangman" James and Sedale Payton, have been arrested in connection with...
Two suspects, Lakeviae "Bangman" James and Sedale Payton, have been arrested in connection with robbing a Pike County pastor.(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Turns out fourth time wasn’t the charm for two suspects who allegedly tried to rob a pastor, escape in his truck, unsuccessfully shoot him and then evade deputies, all to be taken into custody anyway.

Two suspects were arrested while two others are still on the loose after deputies say at least two of them attempted to rob a pastor at his home in Pike County.

The incident occurred at a home on Summit-Holmesville Road.

The pastor arrived at his residence to find two men in his home, armed with firearms.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, the suspects attempted to rob the pastor, but were unsuccessful.

They then tried to get away in the pastor’s truck, and again were unsuccessful, getting the truck stuck.

As the victim fled the home to seek help, the suspects began firing at him before they fled on foot into the woods.

The suspects were unsuccessful in that too, and the pastor was unharmed.

The alleged crooks also did a poor job evading authorities after deputies and detectives arrived on the scene.

“A white Ford F-250 pickup saw deputies and attempted to turn around in the roadway. Deputies then attempted to stop the truck, but the four suspects fled. A high-speed chase followed, and the truck ended up crashing on Garner Cemetery Road,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

“Multiple suspects ran from the truck armed with various firearms,” the release goes on to state.

Pike County deputies, with the help of Walthall County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Mississippi Highway Patrol, surrounded the area, and were able to take two of the four suspects into custody.

The individuals include Lakeviae “Bangman” Jones, of Tylertown, and Sedale Payton, also of Tyler Town.

Officers recovered several items, including multiple guns and magazines, a hammer and a Batman backpack.

Pike Co. deputies recover several guns and other items, after arresting two suspects in...
Pike Co. deputies recover several guns and other items, after arresting two suspects in connection with an attempted armed robbery of a pastor.(Pike County Sheriff's Office)

They also discovered that the license plate on the getaway truck had been switched with another vehicle stolen in Hattiesburg. They believe the auto theft is linked to the incident that happened on Summit-Holmesville Road.

Some of the other suspects have been identified, but their names are not being released because the investigation is ongoing.

All suspects are said to be part of a gang called “DOA.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 783-6767 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 869-7141.

