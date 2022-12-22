LawCall
Man dies after being shot by father during domestic incident, JPD says

Jackson Police Department
(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died after being shot by his father during a domestic incident Thursday morning, Jackson Police say.

The incident occurred earlier Thursday in the 3000 block of Suncrest Drive.

Police say 66-year-old Burton Sullivan shot his son, 32-year-old Terrance Skipper in the thigh during a domestic dispute.

The victim died while he was being transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Sullivan confessed to the shooting and the weapon was recovered.

“It’s hard to predict or prevent an isolated incident where a father shoots his son,” Chief James Davis said.

Sullivan has since been taken into custody.

