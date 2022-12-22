LawCall
Jackson announces garbage collection hours for Christmas and New Year’s

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In observance of Christmas and New Year’s, the City of Jackson has a new holiday garbage pickup schedule.

Leaders say garbage collection in Jackson will be suspended on Monday, December 26, and Monday, January 2.

Services will resume on Thursday, December 29, and Thursday, January 5, according to a city of Jackson news release.

