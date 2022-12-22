Jackson announces garbage collection hours for Christmas and New Year’s

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In observance of Christmas and New Year’s, the City of Jackson has a new holiday garbage pickup schedule.

Leaders say garbage collection in Jackson will be suspended on Monday, December 26, and Monday, January 2.

Services will resume on Thursday, December 29, and Thursday, January 5, according to a city of Jackson news release.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.