Here are 8 overnight shelters open Thursday in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As an arctic cold front is expected to hit central and southwest Mississippi on Thursday, Stewpot Community Services is releasing its available shelters open Thursday.

Temperatures as low as 10 degrees are expected to last throughout the weekend.

Stewpot says it’s coordinating efforts with sister agencies to ensure safe shelter for all in need.

Below is a list of available overnight shelters:

Individuals and/or households who have questions are encouraged to call Stewpot at (601) 353-2759 for assessment and referral or to email info@stewpot.org. The shelters open at various times Thursday evening. You are encouraged to call Stewpot who is coordinating placement at each shelter.

Billy Brumfield Emergency Shelter for Men

Matt’s House Emergency Shelter for Women & Women with Children

Opportunity Center Day Shelter

Gateway Rescue Mission

Salvation Army

Mississippi Housing Partnership

REACH Jackson

Shephard’s Gym

For those who would like to help their neighbors in need over the next few days, Stewpot has listed items that are needed.

Volunteers are welcome to bring donations to the Stewpot office (open until Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.), the Stewpot Community Kitchen (Noon - 1 p.m. Mon-Sat; 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday), or to another organization that serves people experiencing homelessness.

Blankets

Sleeping Bags

Jackets/Coats

Long Johns

Handwarmers

Socks

Gloves

Hats

Lip Balm

T-shirts for layering

