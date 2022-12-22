LawCall
Here are 8 overnight shelters open Thursday in Jackson

Stewpot says it’s coordinating efforts with sister agencies to ensure safe shelter for all in...
Stewpot says it’s coordinating efforts with sister agencies to ensure safe shelter for all in need.(Live 5)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As an arctic cold front is expected to hit central and southwest Mississippi on Thursday, Stewpot Community Services is releasing its available shelters open Thursday.

Temperatures as low as 10 degrees are expected to last throughout the weekend.

Stewpot says it’s coordinating efforts with sister agencies to ensure safe shelter for all in need.

Below is a list of available overnight shelters:

Individuals and/or households who have questions are encouraged to call Stewpot at (601) 353-2759 for assessment and referral or to email info@stewpot.org. The shelters open at various times Thursday evening. You are encouraged to call Stewpot who is coordinating placement at each shelter.

  • Billy Brumfield Emergency Shelter for Men
  • Matt’s House Emergency Shelter for Women & Women with Children
  • Opportunity Center Day Shelter
  • Gateway Rescue Mission
  • Salvation Army
  • Mississippi Housing Partnership
  • REACH Jackson
  • Shephard’s Gym

For those who would like to help their neighbors in need over the next few days, Stewpot has listed items that are needed.

Volunteers are welcome to bring donations to the Stewpot office (open until Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.), the Stewpot Community Kitchen (Noon - 1 p.m. Mon-Sat; 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday), or to another organization that serves people experiencing homelessness.

  • Blankets
  • Sleeping Bags
  • Jackets/Coats
  • Long Johns
  • Handwarmers
  • Socks
  • Gloves
  • Hats
  • Lip Balm
  • T-shirts for layering

