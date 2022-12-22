First Alert Forecast: polar air mass on final approach

THURSDAY: A big transition day across central and southwest Mississippi as a sharp Arctic cold front will drop into the region Thursday evening, pushing temperatures into the 10s for lows, with sub-zero degree wind chills by early Friday after topping out in the upper 50s to lower and middle 60s. Finish up any cold weather preps before sunset. Expect clouds to hang out through much of the day ahead of a burst of rain late afternoon and early evening that could briefly mix with sleet or snow north of I-20 as the cold air invades the area. We’ll watch for any roadway impacts in these areas. Winds will pick up with the passage of the front too – gusting 30-40 mph overnight, pushing wind chills between –10 and +5 by early Friday morning. Finish up any cold weather preps before sunset.

ALERT DAY FRIDAY: While sunshine will return to the forecast – it will be a deceptive brand of sunshine with extreme cold settled over central and southwest Mississippi. Highs will struggle to get into the 20s by afternoon with a continued breeze, gusting 25-30 mph through the day. Wind chills will stay in the single digits to lower 10s. Thankfully, clouds will sneak across the area overnight, helping to act a blanket to keep temperatures from plummeting too far again. It’ll still be extremely cold, lows will be in the lower to middle 10s with wind chills will remain in the single digits overnight.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND AND BEYOND: This dangerous cold will likely continue through the weekend, though, we’ll see a slow modification Saturday and Sunday. We’ll likely only make it to freezing by Saturday afternoon amid a mix of clouds and sun – we’ll maintain ALERT DAY status for Christmas Eve for the continued cold. Another night in the 10s, though, winds won’t be as much of a factor. Christmas Day will feature highs above freezing, in the 30s to near 40. Expect another cold night in the upper 10s and lower 20s Monday. Beyond this, we’ll continue a warming trend through the end of 2022, which may feature storms and highs near 70 by the end of the week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

