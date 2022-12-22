LawCall
First Alert Forecast: dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills expected into tonight

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Big changes to our weather are on the way from a strong cold front heading in our direction. For this afternoon, it shouldn’t feel too bad with temperatures in the 50s with sunshine breaking through the clouds. There will also be a chance for showers throughout this afternoon into the evening hours ahead of the front. A brief change over to a wintry mix or light snow is possible on the backside of the rain, but our main impact will be from the brutal cold. Temperatures will drastically drop through this evening overnight. By Friday morning, we will likely be in the 10s and possibly single digits with winds chills below zero as winds gust up to 35-40 MPH.

An Alert Day will be in place for Friday and Saturday for the dangerously cold weather that is in the forecast. Temperatures are expected to only manage the 20s before falling back to the 10s Friday night. We should stay below freezing for Saturday before making to the mid/upper 30s by Sunday afternoon for Christmas Day.

Warmer weather will return day by day next week as temperatures trend back upwards. By the end of the week, highs should be back in the 60s to near 70 degrees as we close in on the new year.

Dangerous cold to arrive overnight.
Peyton's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

