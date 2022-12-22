First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tumbling temperatures expected tonight. A brief change over to a wintry mix or light snow is possible on the backside of the rain, but our main impact will be from the brutal cold. Temperatures will drastically drop through this evening overnight. By Friday morning, we will likely be in the 10s and possibly single digits with winds chills below zero as winds gust up to 35-40 MPH. An Alert Day will be in place for Friday and Saturday for the dangerously cold weather that is in the forecast. Temperatures are expected to only manage the 20s before falling back to the 10s Friday night. We should stay below freezing for Saturday before making to the mid/upper 30s by Sunday afternoon for Christmas Day. Warmer weather will return day by day next week as temperatures trend back upwards. By the end of the week, highs should be back in the 60s to near 70 degrees as we close in on the new year

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.