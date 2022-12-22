LawCall
‘Extreme danger’: Alleged Kroger shooter denied bond in Hinds County Court

Sheriff Tyree Jones releases the photos of suspects arrested in connection with a shooting in...
Sheriff Tyree Jones releases the photos of suspects arrested in connection with a shooting in the I-55 Kroger parking lot.(Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who allegedly shot two people at the North Jackson Kroger on Sunday has been denied bond in Hinds County Court.

On Wednesday, Judge Johnnie McDaniels denied bond for LeSean Robins, 20, of Jackson, in connection with a shooting in the I-55 North grocery store’s parking lot.

A copy of the warrant showed Robins used a .9 mm firearm in the incident.

In handing down his order, he wrote that Robins was an “extreme danger” to the community.

Robins is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of shooting into a vehicle, after he allegedly opened fire on Aaila Lawson, 20, and Maurice Barney, 20, following a dispute in the store.

The incident happened before 7 o’clock that night. Video surveillance shows a person believed to be Robins firing multiple shots into a vehicle before fleeing out of the camera’s view on foot.

The victims were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment. Earlier this week, Barney was listed in critical condition.

Two others allegedly tied to the case also have been arrested and charged: Ariel Royal, 18, and Jamarri Holley, 20.

Both are being charged with being accessories after the fact.

During their initial appearance on Wednesday, McDaniels set bond at $500,000 for each of them.

Under terms of those agreements, neither can possess a weapon and both must submit to GPS monitoring.

