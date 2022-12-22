Court records: State helped Jackson avert system-wide water pressure loss in November

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Court records shed more details on the fragility of Jackson’s main water treatment plant, including an electrical issue that nearly caused a city-wide loss in pressure just days before the governor’s state of emergency over the water system expired.

The incident occurred on November 18 at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, when an “electrical supply issue” shut down power to the membrane filtration system controls.

“The city had one spare power supply but could not procure a second. MEMA was asked to make the approximately $1,000 purchase so the power supply could be restored the same day,” wrote Brian Smith, who led EPA’s response during Jackson’s most recent water crisis.

“Unified Command estimates that a system-wide pressure loss would have occurred within 2-3 hours” had the second supply not been installed.

The November incident was one of several close calls at the city’s treatment plants that Smith outlined in a declaration he filed with U.S. District Court in support of the recent takeover of Jackson’s water system.

It came just days before Gov. Tate Reeves issued an order officially ending the water crisis. An emergency order issued by the State Health Officer runs through December 28.

Officials in Gov. Reeves’ office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Incidents also were reported in June and July. In one case, the city temporarily wanted to shut off water to “catch up” on demand. In another case, the city didn’t have the money in place to purchase treatment chemicals.

Smith is an environmental engineer responsible for managing the Safe Drinking Water Act programs for the agency’s Region 4 Water Division.

He represented EPA as part of the Unified Command Structure that managed the response to Jackson’s August/September water crisis.

Months after that crisis ended, he says Jackson’s system remains susceptible to failure.

“I believe there remains a real threat of system-wide water outage, continued issuance[s] of boil water notices and public health risks that the city does not have the staffing and managerial capacity to mitigate at this time,” he wrote. “I also believe there is a high risk of future regulatory treatment violations without the repairs to the chemical treatment systems and filtration systems.”

U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate approved an interim stipulated order temporarily taking over Jackson water on November 30. As part of the order, he placed the system under the control of a “interim third-party manager” who is responsible for implementing the order’s mandates.

According to court records, in June 2022, when Jackson proposed a “temporary stop of service in order to ‘catch up’ on treatment of water” after its treatment plants could not keep up with demand, and again in July when Public Works did not have “the financial capacity to purchase necessary treatment chemicals” to keep the J.H. Fewell Plant running.

The latter issue was “elevated to the Mississippi State Health Officer, who engaged with the mayor to ensure an adequate supply of treatment chemicals was immediately purchased and delivered,” Smith wrote.

As for the former, MSDH issued a water conservation notice on June 21. That notice was still in place Thursday, according to the agency’s website.

“Due to what I witnessed regarding the lack of the city to procure supplies and equipment for repairs, the lack of [the] city’s ability to secure contract staff for plant maintenance and the fragile status of the water treatment plants and distribution system, I sent a request to MEMA, on behalf of the EPA, to extend the state of emergency on November 14,” he wrote.

“In the short term, the city does not have the capacity to maintain and operate the system without risking a water plant shut down or contamination that could cause an imminent and unacceptable risk to public health.”

Lumumba also had asked for extensions, including on October 13, when he said without the state’s help, Jackson wouldn’t have the staffing or resources needed to keep its water system running.

Smith cited several concerns, including a lack of staffing and management, as well as city procurement laws that make it difficult to purchase needed items.

“On October 20, 2022, the city issued a request for proposals for a 12-month emergency procurement contract for staffing, operations, maintenance and management of the system. However, as of November 28, 2022, the city has not addressed critical staffing needs for sustained operations or successfully contracted with an outside operation and maintenance entity,” he wrote. “The city has entered into a temporary 10-week contract for four operators, which began on November 14.”

Only one firm responded to the city’s RFP, and that proposal was rejected because it didn’t meet RFP requirements.

The 10-week contract, meanwhile, provides the city with an additional four Class A water operators to help supplement city staff and can be extended through the end of February.

Plant staffers also are being supplemented by Jacobs Engineering personnel. The consulting firm was brought on by Ted Henifin, the interim third-party manager over Jackson water, to help boost numbers and draw up plans for the plant’s future.

“What we’re doing is we have people here, specialists here, subject matter experts that are working with existing staff to understand how this treatment plant is working and then making recommendations to make it better,” said Dennis Burrell, transition assessment manager with Jacobs.

Assessments on staffing and plant needs are expected to be completed in January.

