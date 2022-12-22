LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

$600M allocation for Jackson water clears Senate hurdle

FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson is one step closer to having hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding to address its water system needs.

Thursday, the U.S. Senate voted 68-29 to approve H.R. 2617, a roughly $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package that includes $600 million for Jackson’s beleaguered water system.

Mississippi’s senators were split on the vote, with Sen. Roger Wicker voting in favor and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith being opposed.

Earlier this week, Wicker declared his intent to vote for the bill, in part, because it would fully fund the nation’s military and because it would mean lawmakers would not have to pass another continuing resolution to keep the government running.

“The harsh reality is that, as China and Russia build up their militaries, the U.S. will not be prepared to prevent warfare unless we make the right investments in our national defense,” Wicker said in a previous statement. “Every day we operate under a continuing resolution destroys our military readiness and deterrence and costs our service members hundreds of millions in lost capacity and overruns.”

The bill includes $150 million to provide technical assistance, training and grants in connection with the August Jackson water crisis and $450 million for capital improvements associated with it.

The bill must be passed by the House by midnight to avoid a government shutdown.

Officials in Wicker and Hyde-Smith’s offices were not immediately available for comment.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to the scene at the U.S. 49...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in ‘hostage situation’ at Richland Walmart
(AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr. )
Travis Hunter announces his transfer destination
Woman shot multiple times, killed by 17-year-old boy
Woman shot multiple times, killed by 17-year-old boy
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
15 JSU Tigers, 8 starters enter transfer portal following departure of Deion Sanders
Two teenagers arrested in Yazoo City after stealing thousands of dollars
Two teenagers arrested in Yazoo City after stealing thousands of dollars

Latest News

Tugaloo College, Hank Aaron Sports Academy selected to host 2023 GCAC basketball championships
Tougaloo College to host 2023 GCAC basketball championships
WLBT at 4p
Stewpot says it’s coordinating efforts with sister agencies to ensure safe shelter for all in...
Here are 8 overnight shelters open Thursday in Jackson
Sheriff Tyree Jones releases the photos of suspects arrested in connection with a shooting in...
‘Extreme danger’: Alleged Kroger shooter denied bond in Hinds County Court