Woman shot multiple times, killed by 17-year-old boy(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police responded to a shooting that left a woman dead in the 100 block of Woody Drive Wednesday.

Elijahwon Burns, 17, shot and killed Roquia Crawford, 30, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Crawford surrounded by several shotgun shell casings before later identifying Burns as the suspect, eventually resulting in the apprehension.

Burns is being charged with murder.

