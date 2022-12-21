LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide
Mothers of Murdered Sons

TODAY: Joint funeral to honor two fallen Bay St. Louis officers

The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 will be laid to rest...
The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 will be laid to rest Wednesday afternoon.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 will be laid to rest Wednesday afternoon.

Services for Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe will be held at the Bay St. Louis Community Center (301 Blaize Avenue), beginning with visitation at 9:30 a.m. The funeral service begins at noon.

After the service ends, the officers will be escorted by a law enforcement procession to Garden of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis. The route is shown below.

The route for sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe's joint funeral procession
The route for sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe's joint funeral procession(Bay St. Louis Police Department)

Supporters and travelers along the route should plan for road closures as early as 12:15 p.m. The route will stay closed until the procession is over.

Parking routes for law enforcement and the public are also shown below. Public parking is available at the Saint Stanislaus Catholic High School Stadium on Bookter Street.

Parking information for law enforcement and the public
Parking information for law enforcement and the public(Bay St. Louis Police Department)

The entire funeral will be streamed live on this story, on our app, on Facebook and on air.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I didn’t think I was gonna make it’: Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs
‘I didn’t think I was gonna make it’: Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs
Nason is one of three people arrested in connection with stealing parts at the Nissan plant,...
CMU board member arrested for allegedly stealing parts at Nissan plant, Canton mayor confirms
Stonebridge is one of the properties managed by Ridgway Lane.
Ex-property manager sentenced to 4.5 years after pleading guilty to embezzling HOA money
L to R | Travis Jones, Cenarius Morgan, Tyrus Tillman, Joshua Nicks
Sheriff names 3 charged with murder of Lake High School football star
Deputies responded to a shooting at the Kroger at I-55 North in Jackson.
Suspects arrested in connection with shooting at I-55 North Kroger

Latest News

Elementary students handmake holiday cards to spread cheer
Elementary students handmake holiday cards to spread cheer
Estorffe was a patrolman with the Bay St. Louis Police Department. Estorffe was killed in the...
Family members reflect on the legacy of fallen hero Branden Estorffe
Jackson homeless shelters prepare for frigid temperatures this holiday weekend
Jackson homeless shelters prepare for frigid temperatures this holiday weekend
“We have come to the stark reality that our neighborhoods, at least some of them, are in a...
Jackson city leaders aim to clean up blight with new rental registration ordinance, accountability system
Jackson city leaders aim to clean up blight with new rental registration ordinance,...
Jackson city leaders aim to clean up blight with new rental registration ordinance, accountability system