Things To Know Wednesday, December 21

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. First Alert Forecast: Polar plunge looms ahead

WEDNESDAY: In between systems, we’ll trend dry again – but we’ll look to keep the clouds around through much of the day. Expect areas of fog early to give way to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Morning 40s to give way to a seasonable afternoon of the middle 50s. Clouds will tend to thicken overnight with lows in the 40s into early Thursday.

THURSDAY: A big transition day across central and southwest Mississippi as a sharp Arctic cold front will drop into the region Thursday evening, pushing temperatures into the 10s for lows, with sub-zero degree wind chills by early Friday after topping out in the upper 50s to lower and middle 60s. Expect clouds to hang out through much of the day ahead of a burst of rain late afternoon and early evening that could briefly mix with sleet or snow as the cold air invades the area. We’ll watch for any roadway impacts, especially north of I-20.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An ALERT DAY is in place Friday as temperatures will likely stay below freezing for about 48-60 hours into Christmas weekend. This dangerous cold could cause issues for people, pets & livestock, as well as household pipes and strain infrastructure. Take the time now to prepare the 4 Ps before we get to the cold and prepare your home before you head off on vacation. We’ll see highs get back above freezing by Christmas Day, though we won’t shake the cold until mid-next week. We’ll near 70 again by the end of the year 2022.

2. Parents struggle amid Children’s medicine shortage and flu season

If your child has been sick over the last few weeks, you might have noticed that items like Children’s Motrin and Tylenol have been missing and the lack of those types of medicines is making parents panic. In a heightened Flu and RSV season, parents like Justin Hawthorne said they’re struggling to get their hands on over-the-counter children’s medicine that is essential to making their sick kids feel better. “He wound up getting RSV and croup. Normally you use Tylenol with any babies that are under six months old, but we did have some trouble finding it just because my two-year-old was sick at the time and running, you know, high fevers at the same time,” Hawthorne said.

3. ‘I didn’t think I was gonna make it’: Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs

'I didn't think I was gonna make it': Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs

Two days before his 51st birthday is one day Bubba Rawles will never forget. He had just finished an afternoon service call on December 13 and was backing down the home’s long driveway in Carroll County when his service truck became stuck. “I got out, looked, and decided to put the truck in 4-wheel drive to see if I could pull out,” Rawles said. His Delta Electric vehicle sank even further. The 20-year-lineman began walking back to the resident’s home. About 100 yards away, he caught something out of the corner of his eye. “It was a bulldog, a pet, whatever. It caught me by my leg and dragged me down. I was able to punch it a few times and kick it and got it off on me.” But once Rawles looked up, four more dogs were headed his way. Full story here .

