Potential icy roads raise concern for holiday travelers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bitterly cold temperatures bring the risk of dangerous road conditions for anyone traveling for the holiday weekend.

With extremely low temperatures expected across the Magnolia State this weekend, MDOT wants to reinforce to drivers leaving town for the holidays to have a plan in place and that they will be there to answer the call as well.

According to our First Alert Weather Team, the threat of icy roads is likely for areas in northern Mississippi, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen in the metro-Jackson area.

“If we’re saying in our local area, Central and Southwest Mississippi, we should be OK. So, we just have to be cognizant of that fact, but the general consensus is that the further north that you are, the higher the travel impact may be.”

According to MDOT’s Winter Weather Guide, drivers should bring the following items with them in the event they are caught in a severe situation: A flashlight, batteries, phone charger, blankets, snacks and water, and a first-aid kit.

Travelers are also encouraged to heed to the following advice for driving over icy roads.

Make sure to leave enough space between you and the vehicle in front of you

Avoid all distractions, including texting, phone calls, loud music, and eating

Brake early and gently, and never slam on your brakes when driving over ice

Use headlights during the day and night and high beams if traveling on dimly lit roads

MDOT’s Public Information Officer, Michael Flood, says drivers won’t be the only ones prepared this weekend.

“One thing that our crews have done over the whole state this week is stockpiling on salt and slag materials and then fuel up all of our response vehicles and equipment like chainsaws and that kind of thing. So, we’re fueled up and ready to go.”

Another precaution that MDOT is taking is halting all construction along roadways from December 24 to January 2 to allow as much traffic as needed to pass during the holidays.

