Parents of slain woman host toy drive in her honor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Grieving parents who lost their daughter to gun violence in the capital city more than a year ago are now working to keep her memory alive. On Tuesday, they hosted “Angel Kay’s Toy Drive” in honor of their slain daughter.

Kaylin Banyard, 21, was shot and killed near her Parents’ Daycare on Terry Road in June of 2021.

Banyard was murdered on June 30, 2021. Her alleged killer was out on bond for previous felony charges at the time. (Banyard family)

“She was twenty-one and a registered nurse, and in the comforts of her own home, she was ambushed,” said Rebecca Cavett.

Katrina Banyard and her husband Spurgeon hosted this toy drive for struggling families dealing with losing a loved one.

Banyard says her daughter had a passion and love for children, which led her and her husband to sponsor this annual event. She says it is just another way to carry out her mission.

“It actually gives me some type of healing to see that we can help other people in an arena or magnitude that Kaylin would have enjoyed,” Katrina Banyard said. “So, I think that this toy drive gives me some type of gratification or satisfaction knowing that my baby is looking down on me saying, ‘My momma is down there working.’”

The room was filled with all sorts of cool toys, clothes, shoes, and more.

But get this, whatever the kids put down on their wish list, they got just that.

The families receiving the gifts say despite their loss, seeing their children happy on Christmas morning and with presents under the tree brings them so much peace and comfort.

“It’s a joyous occasion that from pain love comes,” Cavett said. “It isn’t easy when you lose a family member. I lost my daughter the same way, the same age.”

The Banyard’s say they have given more than 30 families toys and other items this year.

