Law enforcement from all over country flood Bay St. Louis in support

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - When police officers are killed in the line of duty, the reaction is far reaching.

The funeral of Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe didn’t just attract regional law enforcement, it brought officers in from throughout the country.

Through the group Brotherhood for the Fallen, law enforcement agencies from all over the country came to pay their respects on Wednesday.

For them, it’s not just a shallow gesture. It’s something they are compelled to do because many of them have suffered painful losses themselves.

“Their loss is not just felt on the local level,” said Thomas Tatarian with the Suffolk County New York Police Department. “But on the national level. The loss of a police officer anywhere affects everyone in this country.”

A simple gesture can mean so much because it comes from the heart.

Brotherhood for the Fallen represents officers from all over the country.

“All of us have experienced loss in this profession,” said Det. Patrick Munroe of the Boston Police Department. “Me personally, I’ve lost two friends that were shot and killed in the line of duty as well as some of the police officers who are here with us today... We understand the pain and the loss and the sadness, but if we can just show everyone here today that we show up, we’re hoping that it offers them a little bit of comfort.”

Members come when families - blue and blood - are in need after an officer falls.

“It’s a gut punch every time,” said officer Mark Winkler of the Arkansas Highway Police. “And, unfortunately, there’s way too many of them... It’s always in the back of your mind. But you do your best, you move on, and you live the life the best you can and live every day the best you can. And when the time comes and we have to do this, we circle the wagons and come support the families.”

The support within the law enforcement community is unlike any other because the brotherhood is universal.

“We don’t even need to know each other,” Tatarian said. “We all have a common bond in that we serve the public, and every one of us is willing to lay down our life in order to make our communities better.”

Families are also getting support from retired police officers through the Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. They know the risk of this occupation.

“It could be any one of us,” said member Brent Spire. “I had 25 years in law enforcement and I’m sure I came close to making the ultimate sacrifice, but I was lucky.”

Buck Robuck spent 30 years with the New Orleans Police Department.

“We support each other, whether they are from Texas or Louisiana or Mississippi or anywhere in the country,” he said.

